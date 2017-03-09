Donald Faison Spends Time With His Kids After His Ex-Wife's Death

Donald Faison and his kids are sticking together following the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Askey Faison. On Wednesday, the actor shared a sweet, black-and-white pic of the family. Though Faison didn’t quite make the cut (selfies can be challenging like that), his 18-year-old fraternal twins, son Dade and daughter Kaya, and his 16-year-old son Kobe are front-and-center as the crew grabs dinner at a Los Angeles eatery. Though no one is smiling, they do seem to be in relatively good spirits considering the circumstances. “Last night in LA,” the Scrubs star captioned the shot.





The 42-year-old thesp first broke the news to the world of his ex-wife’s death with a heartfelt social media post days earlier. Technically, it was a repost from his son, Dade, but Faison added his own tribute to the late Askey as well. “My son Dade is very brave,” Faison began. “Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison.” Though the star admitted he and his ex had experienced their share of disagreements, his affection for her was clear. “She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love,” he wrote.





Faison and Askey met when she was a nursing student and Scrubs hadn’t quite taken off yet. At that point, he was probably best known for roles in Clueless (both the movie and the TV series) and already had one young son named Sean (who is now 20). Faison and Askey were married for four years, from 2001 to 2005.

View photos CaCee Cobb, Donald Faison, and their kids Wilder and Rocco attend Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios last year. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) More

After they parted ways, he married Jessica Simpson‘s bestie, CaCee Cobb. He and Cobb have been hitched since 2012 and share two children of their own, a three-year-old son named Rocco and a 22-month-old daughter named Wilder.





