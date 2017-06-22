Corinne Olympios’s Boyfriend Stands by Her While DeMario Jackson Says He’s Done With ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

With Bachelor in Paradise gearing up to resume filming after Warner Bros. cleared the show and producers of any misconduct relating to the incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, both stars at the center of the incident are planning their next moves. For Corinne, it looks like that move is continuing her legal actions.

Shortly after Warner Bros. announced its findings and intent to resume filming, Corinne’s attorney, Marty Singer, released his own statement. “It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” he began. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.” In other words, this isn’t over yet.

Also joining Corinne’s camp is her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, who spoke out about his relationship with the 24-year-old blonde. “I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,” he explained. “Anything the public may perceive that is coming from me is pure speculation. There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment.”

Corinne Olympios and Jordan Gielchinsky are sticking together through this mess. (Photo: Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

For his part, he insisted that he pays “very little attention to the media” and virtually ignores “all of the conjecture surrounding” his relationship with Corinne. “The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I,” he stated. (ICYMI, Corinne had a boyfriend when she went to film Bachelor in Paradise, but had allegedly agreed not to hook up with anyone while filming.)

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that — while Corinne has been putting up a united front with Jordan — DeMario is really struggling in the aftermath of the investigation. Even though Warner Bros. essentially cleared him of any wrongdoing, the knowledge that his name would be linked to a sex scandal has taken its toll. According to sources, DeMario has started seeing a therapist to deal with his anxiety. For now, it seems unlikely that either DeMario or Corinne will be featured on any future Bachelor-branded shows (despite his reported claims that he turned down the producers’ offer to have him back).

That doesn’t mean DeMario’s not looking ahead to brighter days! The 30-year-old is allegedly eyeing a transition from reality TV villain to on-air personality — er, we’ll have to wait and see how that goes.





