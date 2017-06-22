Ciara Just Revealed That She’s Getting Her Stretch Marks Removed

Ciara gave birth to her daughter, Sienna Princess, less than two months ago. Since then she’s been super-open about her plans to get her pre-baby body back. On Wednesday the singer took to Instagram to let her followers know that she is having her stretch marks removed, and that she will not be able to move for a week … wait, what!?

So let’s back up and start from the beginning of Ciara’s post-baby journey. The mother of two revealed that just a month after she gave birth to Sienna, she lost 20 pounds. Then the following week she revealed she had lost eight more.









And that’s what leads us to her most recent post-baby post regarding her stretch mark removal. She captioned this photo, “No Movement Week. Started my stretch mark removal process this week, and the Doc told me I couldn’t work out.”





Unfortunately, Ciara did not explain the exact treatment she was using to get her stretch marks removed.

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed Sienna Princess on April 28. The couple had been abstaining from sex before they got hitched on July 6, 2016.





