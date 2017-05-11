Chrissy Metz Thanks Her Fans for Supporting Her Latex Dress

Chrissy Metz is thanking the people who have recently supported her. The This Is Us actress attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards this past weekend and wore a burgundy latex dress with ballet flats.

However, after the award show, Chrissy received a ton of backlash. Some people said that because of her size, her outfit choice was inappropriate. Chrissy responded to the haters over the weekend, tweeting:

For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's

MY body. #thankstho — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 8, 2017





Well, just last night Chrissy took to Instagram, thanking everyone who had been supporting her:





Chrissy has become quite the role model for body positivity and confidence. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

