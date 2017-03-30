Chris Pratt’s Snacks Are Leading to Cut Butt Cheeks

Chris Pratt is a national treasure who seems to be the star of most Hollywood blockbusters these days. Besides entertaining millions, Chris is doubling as a part-time food critic. Chris’s Instagram video entitled “What’s My Snack” has grown an immense following. Being a movie star means a lot of downtime on set as well as your watching your figure, and Chris has combined both to bring several reviews of his healthy snacks.

This all taking place while Chris is filming “Jurassic World 2.” Check out his first post:





After recently dealing with body shamers due to his minuscule snacks, he is back with a delicious sandwich? Let’s leave the reviews up to Chris:





In his Instagram comment section, Chris explained the positives of his now infamous snacks. “Like I always say, eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is. Cause no dimples. No Rolls. Just cut butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!!”

