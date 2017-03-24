Chris Pratt Tells His Haters: ‘Body Shaming Hurts’

Chris Pratt couldn’t be more adorable with his new video series, called #WHATSMYSNACK.

In the past week, while filming the sequel to Jurassic World, the actor has been sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what he’s eating on set. “What’s My Snack” features what seems to be Chris’s new diet for the big movie. But people are commenting that Pratt looks really thin. Too thin.

On Thursday, Chris shared his feelings and kept it real with a post. He wrote, “Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts.”

In true Chris Pratt fashion, he had to end his statement with a joke. “Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”

Hopefully Chris gets more love and continues to post more #WHATSMYSNACK videos. Who doesn’t want to know what movie stars eat while dieting? Seriously.

Especially when it involves late-night cravings.

