Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split, and now love is dead (according to Twitter)

August 6, 2017, is a day that will forever be mired in infamy for the fans of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. The A-list celebrity couple announced in a statement on Facebook that they’re separating after eight years of marriage.

Known for their gushy love posts and sense of humor, the two were considered total #relationshipgoals for years. As a result, news of the separation has the internet in a state of deep mourning. Fans and the heartbroken alike took to Twitter in an attempt to make sense of the shocking news and muse if the celeb split means love has finally died.

chris pratt and anna faris are getting a divorce…… pic.twitter.com/0qUHDM9ABI — tkfkg (@sarahnajihah) August 7, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating has me seriously reconsidering if love exists pic.twitter.com/eUXi3URzCt — Megan Villars (@Megan_Villars) August 7, 2017

Fans took the news of the separation quite personally:

not to be over dramatic but chris pratt and anna faris splitting up is the worst thing to happen to me this decade — Micah Morris (@micahleigh13) August 7, 2017

Some users are being strong in the face of adversity and offered solidarity for others in this difficult time:

If you or anyone you know has been affected by Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ divorce, please know you are not alone. — Robert Rosenberg (@RobMRosenberg) August 7, 2017

The breakup has Twitter so shaken up, users are starting to think that absolutely nobody is safe:

With Chris Pratt and Anna Faris splitting up we need to protect Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at all costs — laura (@alohalauraa) August 7, 2017

