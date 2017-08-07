    Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split, and now love is dead (according to Twitter)

    Yahoo Celebrity

    August 6, 2017, is a day that will forever be mired in infamy for the fans of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. The A-list celebrity couple announced in a statement on Facebook that they’re separating after eight years of marriage.

    Known for their gushy love posts and sense of humor, the two were considered total #relationshipgoals for years. As a result, news of the separation has the internet in a state of deep mourning. Fans and the heartbroken alike took to Twitter in an attempt to make sense of the shocking news and muse if the celeb split means love has finally died.

    Fans took the news of the separation quite personally:

    Some users are being strong in the face of adversity and offered solidarity for others in this difficult time:

    The breakup has Twitter so shaken up, users are starting to think that absolutely nobody is safe:

