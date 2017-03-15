Chris Evans Won’t Stop Speaking Out Against Trump: ‘I Feel Rage’

Chris Evans plays Captain America on the big screen, but he feels a patriotic duty to stand up for injustice in real life, too.

If you follow the 35-year-old actor on social media, then you know he’s outraged about the direction our country is going in. Evans covers the April issue of Esquire magazine, and he recognizes it can be risky to take such a public political stance as a celebrity. As is getting into Twitter debates with people such former KKK leader David Duke. In fact, the actor acknowledges advisers have said as much to him.

“Look, I’m in a business where you’ve got to sell tickets. But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and I didn’t speak up,” he tells the magazine. “I think it’s about how you speak up. We’re allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don’t want to go see my movies as a result, I’m OK with that.”

Evans obviously backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, and he never thought Donald Trump had a shot at winning the presidency.

“I feel rage,” he reveals. “I feel fury. It’s unbelievable. People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame. They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry. Hear someone say that Washington sucks. They just want something new without actually understanding. I mean, guys like Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon! — this man has no place in politics.”

The interviewer notes that Chris becomes “animated” after discussing Trump, Bannon, and politics.

“Some people say, ‘Don’t you see what’s happening? It’s time to yell,’” Evans explains. “Yeah, I see it, and it’s time for calm. Because not everyone who voted for Trump is going to be some horrible bigot. There are a lot of people in that middle; those are the people you can’t lose your credibility with. If you’re trying to change minds, by spewing too much rhetoric you can easily become white noise.”

Chris’s Gifted co-star (and ex-girlfriend) Jenny Slate is equally politically passionate online; however, it seems their passion ran its course in their relationship.

“Yeah,” he says, briefly acknowledging their split, “but I’m steering clear of those questions.”

