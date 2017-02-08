Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have called it quits.

The couple has broken up after less than a year of dating, ET confirms. The pair split a few weeks ago.

Though Evans appears to be moving on -- the Captain America star was spotted all over the Super Bowl last weekend -- a source close to the couple says the breakup was amicable, and they will remain friends.

Neither Evans nor Slate's reps have responded to ET's request for comment.

The two started dating in May 2016, and made their red carpet debut just one month later at the New York City premiere of her film, The Secret Life of Pets.

ET caught up with Slate on the red carpet, where she couldn't stop gushing about Evans, her "dream 7th grade boyfriend."

"I haven't really had a large premiere before, so it's nice to have someone who knows how it goes," she confessed.

"We didn't know each other growing up, but we grew up about half an hour away from each other," she added, flashing a smile. "We've been friends for a while, and, yeah."

Though Evans, 35, and Slate, 34, have gone their separate ways, they'll soon reunite on screen for their new film, Gifted, slated for release on April 12. See the film's trailer in the video below.

Reporting by Jennifer Peros.

