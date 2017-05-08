Chris Brown Denies Being Served a Restraining Order

Note to self: Do not upset Chris Brown. After reports surfaced that he had been served a restraining order by his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, the bad boy singer took to Instagram to deny that occurred. In typical Brown fashion, his declarations were … emotional. The 28-year-old star replied to an article titled, “Karrueche Tran Ready to go Toe-to-Toe with Chris Brown Over Abuse Claims and Alleged Death Threats” — and he didn’t hold back.

“LIl’m so sick of these thirsty adults. Jacob has the obsession. Her team is trying their best. For what? No one has ever served me and the lengths they are going, I should call them stalkers,” he began. “What’s even more f***ed up is that, they played off my past saying I abused her. cmon now, opening old wounds to make Kae a victim, that’s some evil s***. Sad part, y’all believe it,” he added.

After seeming to call out Tran’s manager, Jacob York, Brown went on to say that Tran’s camp was trying to “provoke” him to “spazz” so it would have something to come after him over. “Notice that this s*** happens when they need to promote something. Nobody will care about them if my name isn’t involved.” In other words, he says his ex is dragging him through the mud not because he ever mistreated her but because she is trying to make some money.

He wrapped up this commentary by insisting he wanted “nothing to do with” Tran and added, “She doesn’t need a restraining from me. I need one from them.”

He later added a second comment, saying, “And I will not just accept any papers from any lawyer and I will not go to court admit guilt to further tarnish who I am. I pled guilty in the Rihanna case because I was. I refuse to allow these evil hearted people to label me and lie because they think it will skyrocket their career. Just stay away from me.” (In 2009, he plead guilty to assaulting another ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.)





He also commented on an article whose headline read, “Chris Brown Served on His Birthday With Karrueche Restraining Order,” saying simply, “Super lie. Try again.”

The on-again-off-again couple (currently very, very off) can’t seem to stop fighting. This most recent dispute began in February 2017, when Tran filed a case against Brown. She claimed that he had said he was going to kill her, and that he had physically abused her. Tran, meanwhile, has yet to comment on Brown’s vehement denials or accusations, instead focusing on her work, posing for pics like this one.





It seems she’s trying to stay above the fray … for now at least.





