Caitlyn Jenner Still Supports Donald Trump Despite Criticizing Him for Proposed Transgender Military Ban

Caitlyn Jenner may have told President Donald Trump that her “allegiance is not” with him after his proposed transgender military ban, but she made a very different statement — a fashion statement — on Thursday.

Staunch Republican Jenner, who announced her transition in 2015, was photographed driving around Malibu, Calif., in a classic convertible while wearing one of the red “Make America Great Again” hats that Trump supporters love. Her long locks flapped in the breeze behind her as she drove while wearing in the hat, which matched the stripes on the vintage sports car.

Just a week ago, Jenner, who supported Trump in the election, ripped him apart for his suggested ban. It started with a tweet criticizing the decision. “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?” she wrote.

Jenner elaborated in a lengthy post on her website, calling it a “half-baked idea” that “puts all of our service members in harm’s way.” She also implied that the president would regret his decision, writing that Trump “must ask himself which side of history he will be on — and reverse his position immediately.”

She ended by saying, “America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you.”

Jenner has long been a controversial figure in the transgender community. Her support of the Republican party and the Trump administration, despite their perceived anti-LGBT platform, is just one of the reasons. However, before the ban talk, she told Seth Meyers, “My loyalty is not with Donald Trump. My loyalty is not with the Republican party. My loyalty is with my community, and I will fight for this community.”

She said last month that she’s mulling over a run for senate. “I gotta find out where I can do a better job,” she said. “Can I do a better job from the outside? … Or are you better from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that.”

It should be noted that despite Trump tweeting that there should be a transgender ban in the military, no actions are being taken by the Pentagon to enforce one. Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote in a memo to commanders and senior enlisted leaders of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines that the military will continue to “treat all of our personnel with respect.”

So it seems there are a lot of confusing messages being put out there — not just by the president, but also by his famous supporter and adversary Jenner.





