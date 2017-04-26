Caitlyn Jenner Defends Voting for Trump: ‘I’m Not a One-Issue Voter’

On Tuesday, Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Seth Meyers and said she doesn’t regret her controversial decision to vote for Donald Trump.

“First of all, I’m not a one-issue voter. Obviously, I know — I’m not stupid, the Republican Party does not do a good job when it comes to equality and the entire LGBT community. The Democrats are better there,” she said on her appearance on The Late Show With Seth Meyers.

Jenner admits she talked to the president before his inauguration about issues affecting transgender Americans. So when the Trump administration repealed Title 9, which protects transgender students in public schools, she made sure to stand up to the president on that issue.

She said, “My loyalty is not with Donald Trump. My loyalty is not with the Republican Party. My loyalty is with my community, and I will fight for this community. And so, I did a blog on it. I did video on it, and at some point I might talk to him about it.”

While Jenner is not making any decisions about voting for Trump again, she is sure they are not going to play golf anytime soon.

“I couldn’t after he did the Title 9. I would have done it before that. I would have been down there and had an opportunity to spend four hours with him on the golf course and discuss a lot of the issues, and that would have been a very good thing for our community. But when he did that — he’s toxic.”

