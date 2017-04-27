Caitlyn Jenner Has Always Known O.J. Simpson Did It

On Wednesday, Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Andy Cohen for an interview at Sirius XM Town Hall. She opened up about more details in her new memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

Naturally, Kendall Jenner‘s controversial protest-themed Pepsi ad was one of the topics the two discussed. After it premiered, critics called it tone-deaf for trying to commercialize the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said, “I saw it, actually I was with my assistant when it came out online and thought ‘That was so cool.’ It talks about join the conversation. It was cute and I didn’t see all the other things that I guess, obviously, some other people saw.”

Things got really juicy when Cohen brought up O.J. Simpson. Jenner said exactly what she thought about the trial. “I knew he did it,” she explained. “It was three people at the crime scene … pick a murderer. How hard is that?”

Jenner said Kris Jenner also thought O.J. was guilty.

And speaking of Kris, Jenner said she felt like her ex-wife is to blame for her being estranged from some of her kids. She admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Khloé in years.

“That’s sad. I was very very close to Khloé. I mean I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloé when she was 5 years old. Of course, it hurts.”

Brie Larson says Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence saved her life:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: