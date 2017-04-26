Brie Larson Says Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence ‘Saved Her Life’

Brie Larson is gracing the cover of Vanity Fair’s May issue. The Oscar-winning actress talks about a lot, especially her Hollywood friends. Brie revealed that she is good friends with Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, and they have Woody Harrelson to thank.

Woody thought that the three women could benefit from connecting with one another, saying, “It’s hard in this business, especially at that age, to experience celebrity and all the perks and all the temptations of celebrity. It’s incredible how they’ve navigated fame and stayed the people they are.” Woody continued talking about how Brie, Emma, and Jennifer “form a very tight-knit group who … keep their ego in check.”

According to Brie, the girls’ friendship really began when she was promoting Room, “I felt lonely and bad sometimes. I was embarrassed to keep talking to myself.” But that’s when Emma and Jennifer reached out. “Emma wrote this beautiful email … then one day Jen sent me a text.” Brie said that turned “into a text chain with Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.” She continued, “that [group of friends] saved my life. I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious.”

