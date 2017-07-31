    Blake Lively Says Ryan Reynolds’s Hilarious Dad Tweets Are Fake

    Sophie Ludel

    Blake Lively sat down with Glamour and talked about all things family. The actress is married to Ryan Reynolds, who frequently shares funny tweets about their family.




    However, Blake said, “He may as well work for the Enquirer,” adding“Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But, oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff.” It’s good to know that Ryan’s hilarious tweets are fake — otherwise he’d be a pretty bad dad.


    Blake did talk about more serious matters when it comes to her family, and revealed that she and Ryan are more conscious of the language they use. She said, “We’ve joked that my daughter is bossy. But my husband said, “I don’t ever want to use that word again. You’ve never heard a man called bossy.” Blake replied, “There would never be any negative connotation for a man being a boss.”

