Blake Lively Says Ryan Reynolds’s Hilarious Dad Tweets Are Fake

Blake Lively sat down with Glamour and talked about all things family. The actress is married to Ryan Reynolds, who frequently shares funny tweets about their family.

My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017





LOVE dressing my daughter in baby clothes. The itsy-bitsy pink pajamas. The tiny white socks. The black leather mask. Cuteness overload! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 13, 2015





I'm teaching my daughter that the sun goes down each night because it's mad at her. Probably gonna write a book on parenting at some point. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 5, 2015





However, Blake said, “He may as well work for the Enquirer,” adding, “Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But, oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff.” It’s good to know that Ryan’s hilarious tweets are fake — otherwise he’d be a pretty bad dad.

My daughter's only 6 months old and already drawing. I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly, it's absolute garbage. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 19, 2015





Blake did talk about more serious matters when it comes to her family, and revealed that she and Ryan are more conscious of the language they use. She said, “We’ve joked that my daughter is bossy. But my husband said, “I don’t ever want to use that word again. You’ve never heard a man called bossy.” Blake replied, “There would never be any negative connotation for a man being a boss.”

