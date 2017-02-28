Billie Lourd Posts Video With Carrie Fisher’s Beloved Dog, Gary, on His Fifth Birthday

Carrie Fisher’s dog, Gary, is hanging in there.

The Star Wars actress and her French bulldog, a therapy dog, were inseparable, so there was a lot of concern over Gary after she died suddenly in December. On Tuesday, Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, shared a glimpse of the cute canine with the freewheeling tongue on Instagram, and it was nice to see he’s doing well. We also learned that today is his fifth birthday.





“Happy 5th / 35th birthday to my #brotherfromanothermother,” the Scream Queens actress, 24, captioned the photo. She also used the hashtag “#sunsouttonguesout,” which she has used for photos of Gary in the past.

In the video, Billie and Gary are appropriately playing with the dog Snapchat filter. She copies his pose by letting her tongue hang out as well.

View photos Carrie and Gary hit a lot of red carpets together. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Gary was famous for accompanying his owner on red carpets, and even had his own Twitter account, created by a fan, with about 66,000 followers. Soon after, his official Instagram was launched, and now has 131,000 fans. (There are regular updates, and they are kind of heartbreaking.) His official Twitter, started after Fisher died, has 10,000 followers.





The dog was with Fisher, who suffered from bipolar disorder, when she suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles in December. In the days following, he was seen with Lourd at the L.A. hospital where Fisher was being treated. After Fisher passed away, TMZ reported that Lourd would become Gary’s new owner — as she already has a French bulldog named Tina, which is Gary’s BFF — if she could handle the added responsibility of two dogs. Fortunately, it looks like things worked out.

Here are Gary and Tina together a few years back:





Fisher’s half-sister, Joely, shared an update on the dog in January.

Auntie Joely got to hang w/ @realgaryfisher today…he is happy and well cared for. He sends big love 2 all his fans @carrieffisher ???? pic.twitter.com/wUWpI7YkAo — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) January 10, 2017





In an interview with the Sarasota, Fla., Herald-Tribune in 2013, Fisher said she and Gary were two of a kind.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan,” she said, of course referring to Debbie Reynolds, who died a day after Fisher. “Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me, and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Luckily, Gary is doing OK with his new living situation — and that brings a smile to our faces.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: