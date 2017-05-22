Beyoncé’s Baby Bump: A Timeline

Beyoncé is ready to pop any day now, so in celebration, let’s look at her growing baby bump!

On Feb. 1, Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant with twins; the photo also became the most-liked ever on Instagram:


A few weeks later, on Feb. 12, Beyoncé took the stage at the Grammys and also showed off her newest accessory, her bump, in a tight red dress:

Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammys. (Photo: AP Image)

On Feb. 19, she sat front row at the NBA All-Star Game:

Beyoncé at the NBA All-Star Game. (Photo: Getty)

Beyoncé attended the premiere of Beauty and the Beast on March 2:


A little less than two weeks later, Bey celebrated her stepfather Richard Lawson’s birthday:


A few days afterward, she went to see an Alvin Ailey dance performance…


…and had fun with Blue on Snapchat:


During April, Beyoncé celebrated Easter with her family:


And at the beginning of May, she attended her mom’s Wearable Art Gala:


For Mother’s Day, the Carters went to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles:


And during the weekend of May 20, Beyoncé had a push party to celebrate the imminent arrival of the twins:


