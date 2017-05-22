Beyoncé’s Baby Bump: A Timeline
Beyoncé is ready to pop any day now, so in celebration, let’s look at her growing baby bump!
On Feb. 1, Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant with twins; the photo also became the most-liked ever on Instagram:
A few weeks later, on Feb. 12, Beyoncé took the stage at the Grammys and also showed off her newest accessory, her bump, in a tight red dress:
On Feb. 19, she sat front row at the NBA All-Star Game:
Beyoncé attended the premiere of Beauty and the Beast on March 2:
A little less than two weeks later, Bey celebrated her stepfather Richard Lawson’s birthday:
A few days afterward, she went to see an Alvin Ailey dance performance…
…and had fun with Blue on Snapchat:
During April, Beyoncé celebrated Easter with her family:
And at the beginning of May, she attended her mom’s Wearable Art Gala:
For Mother’s Day, the Carters went to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles:
And during the weekend of May 20, Beyoncé had a push party to celebrate the imminent arrival of the twins:
