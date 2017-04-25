Beyoncé Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of ‘Lemonade’ With a ‘Formation’ Scholarship

Recently, Beyonce’s award-winning visual album Lemonade turned a year old. And even though it has been critically acclaimed, played endlessly on the radio, and won tons of awards, the celebration continues. To mark the album’s first anniversary, Beyoncé has founded the Formation Scholars, a scholarship that will send four select women to college for the upcoming 2017–18 academic year.

The scholarship is a part of Beyonce’s Beygood initiative and was created for those who are “unafraid to think outside of the box and are bold, creative, conscious, and confident.” The only catch is that to receive the scholarship the applicant has to enroll in a program for the creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies. Participating schools include historically black colleges Spelman College and Howard University, as well as Berklee College of Music and Parsons School of Design.

This scholarship is a wonderful achievement, but it’s just another charitable act in a long line of Beyoncé’s giving back. Throughout her career, Beyoncé has been supportive of charitable endeavors that encourage the education and professional achievements of young women.

Is Tom Hardy a real-life superhero? Check out the video to find out for yourself:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

•Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Busting Out of Their Bikinis in Mexico

•Michael Douglas and CZJ’s Son Dylan (Glam) Rocks Out

•Rihanna Slammed for ‘Disrespectful’ Photos of the Queen