Barbara Sinatra, Wife of Iconic Singer Frank Sinatra, Dies at 90

Barbara Sinatra, the wife of the legendary singer Frank Sinatra, died Tuesday morning at her Rancho Mirage home after months of declining health.

The Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center director, John Thoresen, said in a statement that Sinatra died of natural causes and was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death.

Born Barbara Blakely, she was a former model and Las Vegas showgirl. She married the iconic singer in 1976 and was the last of his four wives following Nancy Barbato, Ava Gardner, and Mia Farrow. The couple were married nearly 22 years, until Frank Sinatra’s death in 1998.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2011, she talked about her famous husband: “He was always very much a gentleman, and he really cared about treating me well.”

The Missouri native, with the help of her husband, founded the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in 1986. The center helps young victims of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Barbara Sinatra is survived by her only son, Robert, from her first marriage.

