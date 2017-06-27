Barack Obama and Family Go on Adventures in Indonesia

Former President Barack Obama and his family are back in vacation mode, and this time they are in the tropical islands of Indonesia.

Michelle, Barack, and their daughters arrived in Bali on Friday for a 10-day vacation. They were invited to visit the country by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after they left the White House in January.

Today the first family visited the famous Tirta Temple in Bali. Malia and Sasha were spotted wearing yellow sarongs, which are given out to visitors before they enter the temple. It’s customary to cover up when visiting a holy place in Indonesia.

Sasha and Malia outside the temple. (Photo: Getty Images) More

On Monday, Barack and his daughters, Sasha and Malia, were seen rafting on the Ayung River in Bali. The whole family has also gone to see the rice terraces at Jailuwih Village in Tabanan, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They walked through the trail along the paddy fields, with Michelle and Barack leading the crew.

The Obamas paddling down the Ayung River. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The Obamas at the rice terraces on Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The former president lived in Indonesia for several years as a young child.

