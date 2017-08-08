A 'Bachelorette' contestant grew a 'revenge beard' ... and ladies loved it

Last night, Rachel Lindsay’s final episode of The Bachelorette aired, and she revealed that she and Bryan Abasolo are engaged.





But online, another conversation took hold: former contestant Eric’s new look … specifically, that beard.





Last night, Rachel saw a newly bearded Eric for the first time since letting him go months ago. Both she and host Chris Harrison commented on how dapper he looked. Chris said that Eric looked “sharp,” and Rachel said that he looked “phenomenal.”

Split screen of Eric’s beards (PHOTO: GETTY) More

Twitter blew up with fans saying that Eric grew a “revenge beard,” aka a beard grown following a breakup to make an ex jealous.

It's nice to see Eric and his revenge beard. #TheBacheloretteFinale — Sarah Hearon (@sarahhearon) August 8, 2017





A beard can do wonders on a man #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/EgSNRerZwj — Jayda Lauryn (@geekly_sneaks) August 8, 2017









