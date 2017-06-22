Ashton Kutcher Reveals His First Kiss With Mila Kunis Was Awkward

Ashton Kutcher is kissing and telling. On Wednesday, he talked to Howard Stern about the first time he kissed his future wife, Mila Kunis.

Kutcher and Kunis played an on-screen couple on That ’70s Show. He was 19 and she was 14, and back then there were absolutely no romantic feelings involved.

He said, “I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on the TV show.”

Kutcher added that the experience was quite awkward. “It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?'” he said. “She was 14. She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK.”

Cut to several years later, after Kutcher split with Demi Moore, and both he and Kunis were single. The two shared another “first kiss,” off-screen, but neither of them thought it will lead to “happily ever after.”

In fact, Kushner told Stern that the start of their relationship was supercasual — just like their movies at the time. He said, “It was funny because I’d just done this movie called No Strings Attached and she just did a movie called Friends with Benefits, and we legitimately lived out our movies, which was virtually the same movie.”

