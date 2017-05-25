Ariel Winter Shares Thong Pic From Trip With Boyfriend to Clothing-Optional Beach

Ariel Winter shared so many pics of her posterior last year that she declared 2016 the “year of the a**,” but 2017 has been more of the same.

The Modern Family star, 19, enjoyed a getaway with her actor boyfriend, Levi Meaden, to Wreck Beach in Vancouver. The beach is clothing-optional, but Ariel shared a photo of herself with her swimsuit on. Well, mostly. The newly redheaded actress sported a thong bikini and pointed her backside at the camera while she kissed her beau.





“Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends,” wrote Ariel, who recently marked her six-month anniversary with her live-in boyfriend, who is 10 years her senior. “Super lucky.”

Though Ariel has been criticized for her racy style, she has said time and again she is going to wear whatever the heck she wants — and really has since she had breast-reduction surgery and started working out with a trainer. She takes every opportunity she gets to flaunt her physique, whether she’s in a revealing dress or a barely there bikini.

After being called out for dressing much sexier than her TV co-stars at a recent event for her family comedy (ditto the Smurfs premiere), the star spoke out on the new late night show Truth & Iliza last week, saying she didn’t like how celebrities are basically forced to be role models to their fans.

“I think people should be focusing less on having celebrities be role models for their kids and be focusing more on how to teach their kids to be an individual and not follow a celebrity,” she said.

And Ariel is certainly an individual.





