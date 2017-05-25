Rosario Dawson Speaks Out About Sudden Death of Cousin at 26: ‘You Just Don’t Know When Your Time Is’

Two weeks after Rosario Dawson found her 26-year-old cousin dead in the actress’s Venice home, she spoke out about the loss.

“My cousin just died, Vaneza [Ines Vazquez], and I’m coming up on the six year anniversary of my grandmother’s passing,” the Luke Cage actress, 38, said while talking regrets — and working to make sure she doesn’t have any — in an interview with AOL Build on Wednesday. “From 75 to 26, you just don’t know when your time is. I just don’t want to be in any kind of position where I’m looking back going, ‘Ah, I should’ve, could’ve, would’ve, didn’t, damn!’”

On May 11, Dawson, who is mom to a 14-year-old adopted daughter, walked downstairs in her home and found her cousin unresponsive, according to TMZ. Paramedics tried to resuscitate Vazquez, who worked for Rosario, but were unsuccessful.

It is thought Vazquez died from natural causes, having suffered hypertension and migraines. (She didn’t have substance abuse issues.) A toxicology report is pending.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: