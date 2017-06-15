Why Did Ariel Winter and Her Boyfriend Get Tattoos of Cheese and Peanut Butter?

Ariel Winter is back in the news, and this time it’s for something kind of cute. The 19-year-old and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Levi, got not one but two matching tattoos.

On Wednesday, Ariel posted on Twitter to ask her fans if they had any tattoo ideas.

Tattoo ideas? — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 14, 2017





Later that night she shared on Snapchat that she was at a tattoo parlor with her boyfriend, Levi. The couple got matching ring-finger tattoos. Hers was of a block of cheese, and his was a jar of peanut butter.

Ariel Winter’s new cheese tattoo. (Photo: Snapchat) More

This wasn’t the only matching tattoo they got last night — and No. 2 was a little less foodie and a little more romantic. Ariel and Levi each got one half of a red heart on the inside of their palms.

Ariel Winter’s heart tattoo. (Photo: Snapchat) More

That was it in terms of SHARED tattoos — but Ariel wasn’t finished just yet. Based on her snapchats — she got three more! She showed off a very detailed snake on her inner forearm…

Ariel Winter’s snake tattoo. (Photo: Snapchat) More

Read More