Amy Schumer and Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Split

Amy Schumer is back on the market. The Snatched actress and Ben Hanisch have broken up after a year and a half of dating.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a rep for Schumer tells People.

Schumer, 35, met the Chicago-based furniture designer on a dating app. The Trainwreck star discussed their meet-cute two weeks ago on The Howard Stern Show.

“He was my first match,” she gushed. “The picture was him dancing with his grandma at like a wedding. It was really cute. … There are so many douches on there. Just like, it’s like, a lot of shirts off. It’s like the guys all have a lot of mandatory shots in Europe where they’re holding an old-timey camera wearing like a scarf, doing a cannonball off a rock … or a motorcycle pic.”





During that same interview on May 3, Schumer said she and Hanisch were still dating, but downplayed marriage talk. “We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice, and I want to have a family, but right now we are not in talks,” she said.

When asked how they maintain their relationship amid busy schedules, Schumer told the SiriusXM host, “It’s good to have a lot of space.”

Amy and Ben have noticeably been taking a lot of space. The usually snap-happy couple has been quiet on social media for about two months. The selfie of the couple on Schumer’s Instagram is from March.





Hanish was also absent from Snatched premieres and events.

We’ll probably hear how amicable this split really was during Schumer’s next stand-up routine.





