Ozzy Osbourne Is Opening a Doggy Daycare Center

Ozzy Osbourne is turning being a “dirty dog” into a positive thing. If you don’t remember, last year Ozzy had an affair with a hairdresser, and his wife, Sharon, called him a “dirty dog” for his bad behavior. Well, now, coincidentally enough, the couple is backing a dog care center in Buckinghamshire, England.

According to Page Six, the center is expected to hold up to 30 dogs and will be located on his $6.4 million country estate. Dog trainer Francesca Maddock of Positive Dogs has reportedly filed a change of use for four acres of the estate, which is currently being used as a grazing pasture for horses. Maddock has cited both Ozzy and Sharon at the bottom of the application.

Maddock’s planning agent said, “The logic behind the new business is to create a central facility where dogs will be collected in the morning, spend the day in the countryside, in the safe and secure environment of the field, and then be dropped home at the end of the day.”

Ozzy and Sharon currently have six dogs, and it is expected that they would use the facility themselves. The Black Sabbath singer once even told Us Weekly that he loves his dogs more than he likes most people.

The city council in Buckinghamshire is expected to make its decision next month, and so far there have been no reported objections from neighbors.

In other entertainment news, Avril Lavigne’s death hoax is back, and it’s still not true:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: