5 Moms of Celebs You Should Follow on Social Media

Amy Poehler‘s Mean Girls character, Mrs. George, wanted it to be known that she wasn’t a “regular mom,” she was a “cool mom.” We bet Mrs. George would also be really good at social media.

This Mother’s Day, we’d like to recognize some of the women who have not only given birth to some of today’s biggest celebs, but who bring us some serious joy on Twitter and Instagram. Whether it’s Sandy Rogen embarrassing her famous son on Twitter, or Miranda Kerr’s mom giving us some serious #LifeGoals, here are five of our favorite moms of celebs to follow on social media.

1. Sandy Rogen

So that’s who Seth Rogen gets it from! The Pineapple Express actor is known for his comedic chops, but did you know his mom is pretty witty, too? Sandy Rogen has some serious Twitter game.

It’s where she loves to troll her son.

How do I send the tweet to seth? — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 2, 2017





i am trying to tweet a picture and i can't. and if you answer me i can't figure out how to see it. seth call me. — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) October 13, 2014





Or make Seth just feel uncomfortable.

If I have sex it should be called granny sex ! Because I am a grandma. I think that's so funny. — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) August 13, 2016





All while proving she’s one of us.

Guess what ? I didn't miss happy hour today ! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) February 18, 2017





Basically, she can be counted on to always keep it real.

Babysitting the barfing grandchild! pic.twitter.com/Tm9WRE9NVZ — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) March 31, 2017





Sandy, keep the tweets coming!

2. Vilailuck Teigen

Let’s face it, Chrissy Teigen is basically her mother, Vilailuck Tegen. Need proof? Just look at these two. Vilailuck is a must-follow for a few reasons.

For starters, she can always be counted on to share some adorable photos of her granddaughter, Luna.





She also pokes fun at Chrissy, but in a funny mom way.





And she always gives us some good Thai cooking inspo.





Warning: Do not follow her if you are on a cleanse.

3. Sonja Yelich

Can we die and come back as Lorde’s mom, Sonja Yelich? She is killing us with coolness on social media. For instance, she uses a Rihanna lyric — “Desperado sitting in an old Monte Carlo” — as her Twitter bio. And just look at her letting loose at Coachella!





But she still can appreciate the finer things in life.





Naturally, if you’re a Lorde fan, you’ll enjoy seeing some cute pics of the singer on Sonja’s Instagram.