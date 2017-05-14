5 Moms of Celebs You Should Follow on Social Media

Amy Poehler‘s Mean Girls character, Mrs. George, wanted it to be known that she wasn’t a “regular mom,” she was a “cool mom.” We bet Mrs. George would also be really good at social media.

This Mother’s Day, we’d like to recognize some of the women who have not only given birth to some of today’s biggest celebs, but who bring us some serious joy on Twitter and Instagram. Whether it’s Sandy Rogen embarrassing her famous son on Twitter, or Miranda Kerr’s mom giving us some serious #LifeGoals, here are five of our favorite moms of celebs to follow on social media.

1. Sandy Rogen

Seth and Sandy Rogen. (Photo: Twitter via Sandy Rogen)

So that’s who Seth Rogen gets it from! The Pineapple Express actor is known for his comedic chops, but did you know his mom is pretty witty, too? Sandy Rogen has some serious Twitter game.

It’s where she loves to troll her son.



Or make Seth just feel uncomfortable.


All while proving she’s one of us.


Basically, she can be counted on to always keep it real.


Sandy, keep the tweets coming!

2. Vilailuck Teigen

Chrissy and Vilailuck Teigen (Photo: Instagram via Vilailuck Teigen)

Let’s face it, Chrissy Teigen is basically her mother, Vilailuck Tegen. Need proof? Just look at these two. Vilailuck is a must-follow for a few reasons.

For starters, she can always be counted on to share some adorable photos of her granddaughter, Luna.


She also pokes fun at Chrissy, but in a funny mom way.


And she always gives us some good Thai cooking inspo.


Warning: Do not follow her if you are on a cleanse.

3. Sonja Yelich

Lorde and her mother, Sonja, at the Grammys. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Can we die and come back as Lorde’s mom, Sonja Yelich? She is killing us with coolness on social media. For instance, she uses a Rihanna lyric — “Desperado sitting in an old Monte Carlo” — as her Twitter bio. And just look at her letting loose at Coachella!


But she still can appreciate the finer things in life.


Naturally, if you’re a Lorde fan, you’ll enjoy seeing some cute pics of the singer on Sonja’s Instagram.


But at the end of the day, Sonja has no problem reminding you she’s just a mom who needs help on social media sometimes.


4. Therese Kerr

Therese and Miranda Kerr. (Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr’s mom, Therese, has an Instagram that looks like a 20-year-old blogger’s dream. The Australian wellness advocate’s social page is flooded with yummy recipes:


Inspirational quotes:


And just really pretty stuff.


Like her supermodel daughter:


We want to be Therese when we grow up.

5. Anne Twist

Anne Twist and Harry Styles. (Photo: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock)

Sometimes, it’s nice to follow a good old- fashioned super supportive parent. Enter Anne Twist. Harry Styles’s mom proves she really is his number one fan.

Her Twitter page is flooded with posts and retweets in support of her son’s first solo venture:


She loves to engage with One Direction and Harry Styles fans:


And can be quite comical about it:


At the end of the day, she just loves her boy and who doesn’t love a proud mama?


