5 Moms of Celebs You Should Follow on Social Media

Amy Poehler‘s Mean Girls character, Mrs. George, wanted it to be known that she wasn’t a “regular mom,” she was a “cool mom.” We bet Mrs. George would also be really good at social media.
This Mother’s Day, we’d like to recognize some of the women who have not only given birth to some of today’s biggest celebs, but who bring us some serious joy on Twitter and Instagram. Whether it’s Sandy Rogen embarrassing her famous son on Twitter, or Miranda Kerr’s mom giving us some serious #LifeGoals, here are five of our favorite moms of celebs to follow on social media.
1. Sandy Rogen
So that’s who Seth Rogen gets it from! The Pineapple Express actor is known for his comedic chops, but did you know his mom is pretty witty, too? Sandy Rogen has some serious Twitter game.
It’s where she loves to troll her son.
How do I send the tweet to seth?
— Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) May 2, 2017
i am trying to tweet a picture and i can't. and if you answer me i can't figure out how to see it. seth call me.
— Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) October 13, 2014
Or make Seth just feel uncomfortable.
If I have sex it should be called granny sex ! Because I am a grandma. I think that's so funny.
— Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) August 13, 2016
All while proving she’s one of us.
Guess what ? I didn't miss happy hour today !
— Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) February 18, 2017
Basically, she can be counted on to always keep it real.
Babysitting the barfing grandchild! pic.twitter.com/Tm9WRE9NVZ
— Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) March 31, 2017
Sandy, keep the tweets coming!
2. Vilailuck Teigen
Let’s face it, Chrissy Teigen is basically her mother, Vilailuck Tegen. Need proof? Just look at these two. Vilailuck is a must-follow for a few reasons.
For starters, she can always be counted on to share some adorable photos of her granddaughter, Luna.
She also pokes fun at Chrissy, but in a funny mom way.
And she always gives us some good Thai cooking inspo.
Warning: Do not follow her if you are on a cleanse.
3. Sonja Yelich
Can we die and come back as Lorde’s mom, Sonja Yelich? She is killing us with coolness on social media. For instance, she uses a Rihanna lyric — “Desperado sitting in an old Monte Carlo” — as her Twitter bio. And just look at her letting loose at Coachella!
But she still can appreciate the finer things in life.
Naturally, if you’re a Lorde fan, you’ll enjoy seeing some cute pics of the singer on Sonja’s Instagram.
But at the end of the day, Sonja has no problem reminding you she’s just a mom who needs help on social media sometimes.
omfg this adding multiple photos is driving me nuts – yr instructions, Ella, need more instructions
— Sonja Yelich (@sonjayelich1) May 3, 2017
4. Therese Kerr
Miranda Kerr’s mom, Therese, has an Instagram that looks like a 20-year-old blogger’s dream. The Australian wellness advocate’s social page is flooded with yummy recipes:
Inspirational quotes:
And just really pretty stuff.
Like her supermodel daughter:
We want to be Therese when we grow up.
5. Anne Twist
Sometimes, it’s nice to follow a good old- fashioned super supportive parent. Enter Anne Twist. Harry Styles’s mom proves she really is his number one fan.
Her Twitter page is flooded with posts and retweets in support of her son’s first solo venture:
????????????????????????RT @Harry_Styles: // HARRY STYLES //
OUT NOW.https://t.co/tziuxY3kVW
— Mama Twist (@MrsAnneTwist) May 11, 2017
She loves to engage with One Direction and Harry Styles fans:
@MrsAnneTwist tell everyone to stream & buy Harrys song in the U.K hes on pace to debut at #1 but the other 2 songs under him are picking up
— nicole. (@harryvsstyles) April 11, 2017
And can be quite comical about it:
@CourtneyZLuvs1D Harry is fine, please don't fret
— Mama Twist (@MrsAnneTwist) June 12, 2012
At the end of the day, she just loves her boy and who doesn’t love a proud mama?
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:
- Halle Berry Heartbroken as 16-Year-Old Cat, Playdough, Dies of Brain Cancer
- ‘Revenge’ Engagement: Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Getting Married
- All the Celebs Who Have Thrown Shade at Other Celebs on Watch What Happens Live