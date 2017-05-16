Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Bikini Bod in Miami

Things have definitely been heating up for Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, so a refreshing dip in the ocean makes total sense. While she was just enjoying a day at the beach in Miami, the 35-year-old beauty looked as if she could have been doing a SI Swimsuit Issue shoot in her aqua-and-white patterned bikini. Since she’s not a beach babe favorite of the paparazzi, these pics of former Miss World 2000 are a treat.

View photos Priyanka Chopra definitely put her best foot forward on a Miami beach. (Photo: OHPIX/BACKGRID) More

View photos Priyanka Chopra splashes around. (Photo: BackGrid) More

The starlet was coming off of a great red carpet appearance at the premiere of her new movie Baywatch and Monday’s season finale of Quantico, which saw ratings rise in the key demo. She also hit the beach last Friday with model pal Adriana Lima. Chopra definitely has a lot to celebrate.

View photos Priyanka Chopra was shimmeringly gorgeous in her blue gown at the world premiere of “Baywatch” in South Beach, Miami on May 13. (Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) More









And the jet-setting star isn’t slowing down. “Back to my #NYC … mumbai-nyc-Africa-La-miami-nyc in 15 days! Phew.. another 2 weeks of many time zones coming up.. Watch me live on @watchwhathappenslive Tonight! #baywatch #may25th.”

Don’t worry, Priyanka. Everyone’s watching.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: