Dave Chappelle Regrets Telling People to Give Donald Trump a Chance

Dave Chappelle is over Donald Trump. After urging people to give the president a chance when he hosted Saturday Night Live six months ago, the 43-year-old comedian has seen enough in these 100-plus days.

At the Robin Hood Foundation benefit in New York City on Monday Night, Chappelle addressed his former plea to America. “I was the first guy on TV to say, ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f***ed up. Sorry,” he confessed, according to guest Willie Geist.

Dave Chappelle tonight in NY on his November SNL monologue: "I was the first guy on TV to say 'Give Trump a chance.' I f***ed up. Sorry." — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017





Back in November, Chappelle hosted the first postelection Saturday Night Live, and during his monologue, he suggested viewers be open-minded with President Trump … after getting a few jokes in, of course.

“I didn’t know that Donald Trump was going to win the election. I did suspect it. Seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet … I know the whites. You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be,” he said during his monologue. “America has done it. We’ve actually elected an Internet troll as our president.”

Chappelle concluded his monologue with an anecdote about attending an event at the Obama White House that had many black guests.

“I saw how happy everybody was, these people who had been historically disenfranchised. And it made me feel hopeful. And it made me feel proud to be an American. And it made me very happy about the prospects of our country,” he shared.

“I’m wishing Donald Trump luck,” Chappelle concluded. “And I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too.”

Clearly, Chappelle is taking that olive branch back.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: