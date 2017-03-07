America Ferrera and Milo Ventimiglia Show Off Their Battle Wounds

America Ferrera and Milo Ventimiglia are down but not out! On Tuesday, Ferrera posted a snap of the pair showing off their respective battle wounds. ICYMI, Ventimiglia’s arm has been in a cast for the last few weeks, and Ferrera is rocking an ankle injury. Despite being on crutches, the actress proved she hadn’t lost her sense of humor, as she pitched a new idea to the network. “‘THIS IS SUPER.’ NBC’s new dramedy starring my sprained ankle and @miloanthonyventimiglia ‘s ailing arm. Fridays at 2:30am,” she wrote. “And for those of you sweet enough to be concerned about my upcoming Triathlon, I’m doing PT and working toward being strong and healed!”

In the shot, Superstore's Ferrera smiles at the camera, while the This Is Us dad flashes a — let's call it — slightly less happy expression.





Thirty-nine-year-old Ventimiglia had caused a stir when he appeared on The Tonight Show last month with his arm in a cast. After joking that he had gotten into a knife fight, he admitted to host Jimmy Fallon that he had merely “torn some tendons.” Later, his rep confirmed the star had undergone “minor surgery on his wrist.” While it might not have been that big of a deal, considering the fact that his arm is still in the cast, it wasn’t that minor of a deal, either.

More

Ferrera, meanwhile, has been getting her triathlon on. She completed her first event last September and headed to a pre-Emmys party later that same day with her race number still proudly on her arm. (She’s a machine, people!) Then over the weekend, she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, took on the Desert Triathlon in La Quinta, Calif., as a couple. “We done did it! Sprint Tri: check ✔️Lavaman we’re coming for you! #4weekstillLavaman,” the 32-year-old star gushed beside a sweet snapshot of herself and her other half after the race.





This means Ferrera only has about four weeks to heal that ankle before her next grueling challenge. Based on her track record so far, however, we’re pretty confident she’s going to make it to the finish line just fine.





