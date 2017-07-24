5 New Memories of Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

On the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death, her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, opened up for their upcoming documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. The multipart series premieres tonight on ITV, coming to HBO at an unknown later date.

Below are five new memories and revisited moments that the royal family has released leading up to the premiere:

1. Princess Diana was a naughty parent. “One of her mottos to me was, ‘You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught,’” Prince Harry said. “She was one of the naughtiest parents. She would come watch us play football and smuggle sweets into our socks.”

2. Prince William and Harry regret their final phone call with their mom. The brothers were at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when Princess Diana called from Paris. Being kids, Harry and William rushed off the phone to go play with their cousins.

The two didn’t get to see their mom for about a month before her death. Prince Harry said losing her is “arguably probably a little bit too raw up until this point… It’s still raw.”

The Duke on the 20th anniversary year: “It feels like a good time to remember all the good things about her.” pic.twitter.com/Nu338JbBLY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2017

3. Prince William felt Princess Diana’s spirit on his wedding day. He said there were “times when you look to someone or something for strength, and I very much felt she was there for me.”

4. Sir Elton John tells Prince Harry that his mom’s efforts in raising awareness about HIV/AIDS live on through her son. Elton John and Princess Diana were friends and committed AIDS activists. Prince Harry sat down with John to look over pictures and remember Diana’s warmth and generosity in bringing awareness to the gay community’s battle against HIV/AIDS.

Elton John said, “She has that incredible ability, which [Harry] kind of inherited … to make people feel at ease and make them feel that everything’s gonna be all right. I haven’t experienced many people in my life who have that ability. But she can walk into a room of people and make them feel as if everything was great.”

The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share two more family photographs from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’ personal photo album. pic.twitter.com/sup8MGbNfD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 24, 2017

5. She once pranked young Prince William with supermodels. Princess Diana surprised a teenage Prince William by inviting supermodels Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford to Kensington Palace, where they waited at the top of the steps, embarrassing the young prince and making him almost trip over the steps.

“I went bright red and didn’t know quite what to say. And sort of fumbled and I think pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was completely and utterly awestruck. That was a very funny memory that’s lived with me forever, ” William said.

