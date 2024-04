View Rolls-Royce 'Spirit of Expression' Photos

TechCrunch

Last week the big rumor involved Salesforce acquiring Informatica in a deal amounting to somewhere between the $6.5 billion 2018 Mulesoft deal and the $15.7 billion Tableau acquisition the following year. Informatica went so far as to publicly announce on Monday that it wasn’t for sale. You don’t usually see a company respond to rumors in this fashion, but Informatica felt compelled to publicly state it wasn’t in talks – with anyone.