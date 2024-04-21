Upcoming SpaceX launch: Starlink mission may lift off Monday night from Cape Canaveral

Fresh off the heels of a back-to-back rocket launch doubleheader, SpaceX is targeting Monday night for its next Starlink mission from Florida's Space Coast, per the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

NGA and Federal Aviation Administration navigational warnings show a launch window will open at 6:40 p.m. EDT Monday, then extend into the night until 11:11 p.m. However, SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this mission.

SpaceX launched the Starlink 6-51 mission Wednesday evening from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, then — just more than 24 hours later — launched the Starlink 6-52 mission Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

In similar fashion, Monday's Starlink 6-53 mission would send a new batch of broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit in a southeasterly trajectory aboard a 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket.

The Space Coast's next orbital launch will be the 29th of the year thus far.

