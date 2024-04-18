United Fiber service interruptions continue

Apr. 17—United Fiber customers are still experiencing outages after emergency repairs began on Tuesday.

In an email from United Fiber sent to customers today, the company said, in part, "We sincerely apologize for the ongoing outage and the inconvenience it has caused our customers. Our techs continue troubleshooting our network and our customer care team is contacting customers."

The email went on to direct customers to the company's online "contact us" link to open a ticket, citing a large influx of calls in the call queue.

According to United Fiber's website, an update was posted on April 16, at 2:51 p.m., stating that United Fiber would be conducting "emergency maintenance" on its equipment due to "issues caused by this morning's power outage." The message said the maintenance was initially expected to take 10-15 minutes and would cause a "brief interruption" in services.

As of Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., the status page said, "We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue."

While phone services, tv services and the United Fiber website are all listed as "operational," the network infrastructure still shows to have a "major outage." There is no word yet as to when the full network will be operational.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Union Star and Helena, Missouri. Charles can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.