Your turn: High-speed internet must be locked for all Illinois residents

Illinois has a historic opportunity to expand access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet to everyone in the state, no matter where they live or their circumstances.

Access, however, depends on more than wires, poles and other pieces of infrastructure. It also depends on making sure that internet service is affordable, and that all Illinoisans have the tools and the skills to use it.

I’m proud to say that Illinois just had its digital equity plan approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The approval is the first step in unlocking federal funding that can help underserved communities – including older Illinoisans, veterans, low-income families, tribal communities, people living in rural areas and others – to connect to the internet.

The plan was developed after robust collaboration with stakeholders, partner organizations and public participation. Through that work, the Illinois Office of Broadband found that while the state has made significant strides in recent years to close digital gaps, it continues to face numerous challenges, especially in rural areas. They found that 2.9 million Illinois residents in 1.3 million households lack a subscription to high-speed internet in their homes. They also found that 17 percent of residents find it difficult to afford their internet bill and 11 percent report having difficulty performing basic digital activities.

AARP Illinois, on behalf of our 1.7 million members, applauds the approval of our state’s plan to expand high-speed internet access and adoption

across the state. High-speed internet is not a luxury. It is a necessity for older Illinoisans. Better connectivity allows them to navigate online government services, participate in virtual medical services, find and maintain employment, meet daily needs, and connect socially. In short, it will improve the quality of life and help adults 50+ safely age in place.

This plan is Illinois’ blueprint to tear down the digital divide in the state. There are several key strategies that have been identified to reduce barriers to internet access. Through implementation, Illinois will pursue efforts to improve overall broadband availability, reliability, affordability, digital skills, device access, and sustain these efforts over time. This is no small task.

Illinois must maintain its focus on ensuring that internet is affordable, in particular. As Illinois’ plan demonstrates, wires alone can’t solve the problem of connectivity, which is why AARP is committed to affordability programs like the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. With full funding for this program having ended last month, Illinois needs to redouble its efforts to assist low- and fixed-income households afford internet service.

While putting this comprehensive plan together is a commendable start, there is still much work ahead of us. AARP Illinois looks forward to working with the Illinois Office of Broadband and other key stakeholders toward successful implementation of this plan. Like other traditionally underserved groups, too many older adults have been left behind for too long.

Philippe Largent is the State Director for AARP Illinois, a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to improving the lives of those 50+ and their families.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Your turn: High-speed internet must be locked for all of Illinois