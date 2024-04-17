These TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems are up to 40% off right now

If you’re looking at router deals because your current one doesn’t reach every corner of your home, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s ongoing discounts of up to 40% for TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems. TP-Link is one of the most trusted brands in the internet connectivity space, so you know that you’ll be getting top-quality devices when you go for any of its mesh Wi-Fi systems. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as the potential savings from these offers may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

What to buy in Amazon’s TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems sale

The most affordable option in Amazon’s TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems sale also features the largest discount percentage-wise: the TP-Link Deco X20. From its original price of $100, a 40% discount brings it down to just $60 for savings of $40. This device provides Wi-Fi coverage for up to 2,200 square feet, support for Wi-Fi 6 technology, parental controls that will monitor and limit usage for children, and compatibility with all internet service providers. If you buy a three-pack of the TP-Link Deco X20, you’ll have to pay only $160 instead of $180 for savings of $20. You’ll get Wi-Fi coverage for up to 5,800 square feet after setting up all of them.

For a more powerful mesh Wi-Fi system, you can go for the TP-Link Deco XE75, which supports Wi-Fi 6E technology and the new 6GHz band, and covers up to 2,900 square feet for a discounted $130 from $170 following a $40 discount. It even uses artificial intelligence to learn your network environment and usage behavior so that you’ll remain connected at all times. You can get a two-pack of the TP-Link Deco XE75 for 5,500 square feet of coverage at $10 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $210 from $220.

If your home isn’t hooked up to a mesh Wi-Fi system yet, or you’re planning to upgrade to a better brand, you should check out the offers in Amazon’s TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems sale. With discounts of up to 40%, you’ll be in line for massive savings with any of these deals. However, you have to hurry. Whether you’re going with one of our recommendations above or you’re thinking about browsing all the options yourself, move fast because these prices may go back to normal sooner than you expect.

