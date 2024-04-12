The best travel tech for your next getaway, according to flight crew members — Apple, Anker, Google and more

Traveling soon? Passport: check. Clothes: check. Toiletries: check. That's all one needs to have a fabulous trip anywhere in the world, right? Wrong. For a truly comfortable and stress-free journey, we highly recommend investing in some top-rated travel tech. Whether you're taking to the air or setting off on a road trip, these pieces come highly recommended by seasoned travelers and travel industry insiders alike.

Be it noise-canceling headphones or a battery pack to juice up your phone, bringing a few problem-solving tech accessories along for the ride is always a good idea. And who better to recommend travel tech than flight crew personnel, who've made frequent travel their profession? We talked with a flight attendant and scoured the internet for flight-crew-recommended products, and here are our findings.

Amazon Apple AirTag, 4-Pack Best travel tech for keeping track of items Apple AirTags are great not just for keeping track of your keys and wallet but also for making sure your luggage won't get lost! Most frequent travelers will tell you that the easiest way to prevent lost luggage is to bring it as a carry-on, but that just isn't realistic for everyone. To help make sure your luggage doesn't get lost, try using an Apple AirTag. "I put one in my flight attendant bag whenever I have to check it," said one five-star reviewer. "These are super easy to use and definitely worth the money." $80 at Amazon

Amazon Portable Mini Humidifier Best travel tech after a long flight This five-inch mini humidifier is small enough to pack in a purse, plus has an LED nightlight! Simon Wu, a flight attendant for Cathay Pacific for six years, told Yahoo Life that a humidifier is a must after a long flight. "I absolutely need a humidifier for my skin after a long plane ride," he says. He recommends this particular brand and model due to its size. "This small one makes it very easy to pack." It operates via USB, comes with two spray modes, plus there is a night-light LED. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro Best travel tech to tune out the noise An alternative to Apple's AirPods, these noise-canceling earbuds reach up to 31 hours of battery life with the charging case. While Apple AirPods are popular, Wu prefers Google Pixel Buds Pro. "The Pixel Buds are a must-have when I'm taking a nap during my shift break," he said. They're compact, they have excellent battery life and they use Active Noise Cancelling to greatly reduce outside sound. Plus, you can ask Google for directions, to answer calls and to control your music, keeping everything hands-free. $170 at Amazon

Amazon Anker PowerCore 13000mAh Portable Charger Best travel tech to keep you charged Never worry about your phone's battery running out again with this handy Anker portable charger. You'll likely be using your phone a lot on your trip, which will certainly drain the battery. A power bank is a must. This particular model from Anker is a favorite with Amazon reviewers, including crew members. "As a flight attendant I always need power on the go," said one. "I bought this to replace an older Anker power bank I had left on a plane. This battery is perfect for me. ... This battery charges my phone incredibly fast and holds around four full charges for my iPhone X. My only complaint is the shape. I wish it were a tad more slender ... when held against my phone it sticks out on the sides making it hard to hold. Otherwise a great, fast battery pack and easy to stow for travel!" $29 with coupon at Amazon

Amazon Universal Travel Adapter Best travel tech to keep you charged internationally Traveling abroad? Keep in mind that outlets vary by country. This universal travel adapter can help you plug in your electronics. A universal travel adapter helps continue to charge your electronics like your phone, tablet or laptop. This all-in-one model includes four USB-A connectors and a USB-C. "Bought this for our nephew who is prepping for his first trip to Europe!" said one travel pro. "This travel adapter is all in one piece and very sturdy; I am getting a couple for my husband and I as we are flight attendants! Not having to worry about missing pieces is great!" $20 at Amazon

Amazon Universal Travel Adapter, Voltage Converter Best travel tech to charge anything and everything Do you have more robust electronic needs? This universal travel adapter comes with a 110 to 220V voltage converter, which is useful for appliances such as curling irons and fans. If you plan on bringing appliances such as hair dryers and electric toothbrushes, then you might want to get a universal travel adapter that has a voltage converter. "As a retired international flight attendant, I have had every kind of converter for overseas travel," said this reviewer. "The Bestek converter was the best I have ever purchased. With phones, iPads, curling irons, computers, etc., the converter makes it so easy to charge it all up at the same time. I had a mini-curling iron that I thought wouldn't work with the converter, but it heated it up perfectly. Loved it!" $33 with Prime at Amazon

Amazon Hot Logic Mini Portable Oven Best travel tech for hot meals Not every hotel room has a microwave, which is a pain if you want to heat up leftovers or breakfast. Enter the Hot Logic Mini Portable Oven: an electric food-warming tote that has become something of a cult hit among flight crew. One five-star reviewer said it's a must-have for flight crew: "I absolutely love my Hot Logic. I’ve been a flight attendant for a really long time and this is my second one. ... I mostly do turns (day trips), but even on those I take this with me just in case we don’t make home and have to stay overnight somewhere. ... Outside of North America, microwaves in hotels are almost impossible to find. The Hot Logic works great with converters as well. Just keep an eye on how hot it may get when using a converter." $40 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $50 at QVC$42 at Office Depot

Amazon Bubm Electronic Organizer Best travel tech for organization Cables and plugs can get chaotic, but an electronics organizer like this makes packing a breeze. And it's waterproof! Though not quite a tech gadget, an electronics organizer like this one from Bubm is a travel tech essential because it helps keep all of your cables and plugs in one place. "I love this bag," wrote one flight crew member in a review. "I am a flight attendant, and I carry three iDevices, two chargers (both cylindrical) and wireless headphones. Obviously, I need lots of cables and plugs, and to charge and recharge, and this carries them all neatly with room for spares." $9 with Prime at Amazon

