Flight attendants swear by this luggage-mounted cup holder, and it's on sale for just $10

Traveling is fun, but airports are not. From the hassle of shuffling through security to buying overpriced drinks and snacks, they're rarely even a seasoned globe-trotter's favorite place. Still, one thing you can control is how organized you are, and flight attendants say this luggage-mounted cup caddy is their go-to solution for storing those aforementioned overpriced snacks and drinks. To sweeten the deal, it's on sale for just $10 for Amazon Prime members.

Why is this a good deal?

Let's be honest — most travel gear is pretty expensive. While spending a bit more on a quality carry-on or checked piece of luggage is understandable, the accessories that go along with them shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. This dual cup holder was already affordable at up to $16, but Prime members can get it on sale for as little as $10 — that's 29% off its original price. (Note that the price varies depending on which color you choose.)

Why do I need this?

If you're a traveler who tends to toss everything in your shoulder bag or backpack, or you just hate trying to keep your coffee cup or snack from touching a dirty airport floor or seat, this holder will come in handy. Also, it allows you to make your way to your gate without spilling a drop — all while keeping your hands free.

Since this holder has a built-in trolley sleeve, it slides right onto your carry-on. Plus, it's adjustable, so you'll be able to fit it onto just about any luggage handle. It's also made of durable, machine-washable cloth, and it's water-resistant.

Flight attendants use this holder to keep their hands free while running through the airport. (Getty, Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 4,000 five-star reviews, this handy travel accessory is a shopper favorite. In fact, flight attendants have even chimed in to share how much they love this convenient travel hack.

"I'm a flight attendant and I love this one!" said one reviewer. "I love the Velcro 'quick detachment.' It’s the best! I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a pain. This one is great! There’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for phone or wallet."

"It's so easy to use and it fits perfectly in my bag when I'm not using it," another flight attendant added. "I did refer to other flight attendants and have received many compliments."

One airport traveler said it's the "travel accessory you didn't know you needed" until you get it. "Firstly it folds flat and is lightweight, so I keep it in the pocket of my carry-on at all times. It's easy to attach to the handle and once it's on there, it's not going anywhere. I've been able to hold everything from large Starbucks or Dunkin' coffee cups, to 20-ounce fountain drinks, bottled sodas etc."

"Very helpful when your hands are full at the airport," said a final reviewer. "The only con is having to remove every time you put the luggage handle down."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.