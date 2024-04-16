What technology does North Carolina use to track and prevent wrong-way crashes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While wrong-way crashes are not as common as other types of crashes, they are often more deadly.

Most of the time drivers going the wrong way won’t receive a flashing warning, but there is a location in the Triangle where they will. N.C. Turnpike Authority Deputy Chief Engineer Dennis Jernigan said the Triangle Expressway off-ramp at Davis Drive has the most advanced wrong-way driver detection technology in our area.

Radar detects wrong-way drivers setting off flashing lights above and below wrong-way signs. There are multiple sets of warnings. If the driver does not turn around, operators in the traffic management center receive a camera notification so they can alert law enforcement.

Jernigan said the message boards on the Expressway will also alert drivers that someone is going the wrong way.

“Every wrong-way driver that we turn around has the potential to save multiple lives,” Jernigan said.

The technology has been in place for about 4-5 years and is part of a pilot program, Jernigan said.

He said while wrong-way crashes make up a small percentage of crashes, they are catastrophic when they do occur. About one week ago, four people were killed in a wrong-way crash along I-440 in Raleigh.

CBS 17 asked Jernigan why more on and off-ramps don’t have the technology that Davis Drive has.

“It goes back to there’s usually not as much of a power and communication infrastructure in place as we have here, so that’s why it makes a little bit easier for us to try something like this because it’s readily available and we have the extra capacity both on a communication standpoint and a power standpoint, to try these things out,” Jernigan said.

He said the technology already in place on the Expressway for things like tolling makes it unique compared to other local highways. He said the tolling infrastructure also detects wrong-way drivers.

Elsewhere, the North Carolina Department of Transportation recently launched a pilot program using devices to collect wrong-way driver data. It’s a three-year program. Areas where devices are deployed include parts of I-440 in Raleigh and I-85 in Durham.

“It’s essential to emphasize that this pilot solely focuses on data collection and does not include deterrence or notification elements. Insights from this project will inform data-driven strategies to further NCDOT’s commitment to a safe, dependable, and efficient transportation network,” a spokesperson for NCDOT said in a statement.

The Monroe Expressway includes lane markings that alert drivers they are going the wrong way. Jernigan said he tried to bring it to the Triangle Expressway as well, but couldn’t due to supply chain issues.

He said the Triangle Expressway’s technology detects about three wrong-way drivers a month, not all of them may end up actually entering the Expressway.

CBS 17 asked Jernigan how the department knows if the technology is doing its job.

“So, one of the great things about this location is the fact that there are a multitude of cameras, and so we can determine if somebody is self-correcting,” Jernigan said. “That lets us know whether or not this particular type of beacon seems to be working when motorists see that.”

Jernigan said N.C. Turnpike Authority has a request out to companies that would bring wrong-way driver detection to most Triangle Expressway ramps.

He said if someone sees a wrong-way driver coming towards them, they should move to the right as it will increase the chance of missing each other.

