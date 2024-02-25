SpaceX sends 24 Starlink satellites into orbit during Sunday launch from Cape Canaveral

After a one-day delay, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket by weekend's end from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, lifting a series of 24 Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit.

That's one more than SpaceX's typical 23-satellite-per-rocket Starlink payload.

"This mission is carrying one additional @Starlink satellite from previous east coast missions thanks in part to performance increases on Falcon 9," SpaceX officials tweeted at 5:16 p.m. EST Sunday, 10 minutes after the rocket soared off the pad under cloudless blue skies.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 13th mission.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron had pegged the odds of "go for launch" weather at greater than 95%. The forecast held true: At 4:55 p.m., the National Weather Service reported fair skies, a temperature of 65, northeast wind of 8 mph and 10-mile visibility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Starlink 6-39 mission was initially scheduled for liftoff Saturday afternoon, but it got postponed roughly 24 hours instead. SpaceX did not publicly release details as to why the launch got scrubbed.

Sunday's Falcon 9 liftoff occurred roughly three hours after NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center and greeted media. Crew-8 will launch inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour capsule atop a Falcon 9 at 12:04 a.m. Friday from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

A Falcon 9 logged its 300th successful lifetime mission Tuesday with SpaceX's Merah Putih 2 liftoff for the Indonesian satellite communications provider Telkomsat from Launch Complex 40.

The 5:06 p.m. EST SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to deploy a batch of 24 Starlink internet satellites.

