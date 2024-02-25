NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts excited for Friday late-night launch from Cape Canaveral

In February 2011, NASA astronaut Michael Barratt soared skyward on space shuttle Discovery's 39th and final flight on a 13-day mission to the International Space Station.

Fast-forward 13 years. Now, Barratt is the pilot of NASA's SpaceX Crew-8, a quartet of astronauts that will launch early Friday morning from Kennedy Space Center for a half-year adventure aboard the ISS.

And unfortunately, Barratt recalls the "bittersweet" feeling of flying the successful STS-133 mission aboard Discovery — then having to "turn her over to her caretakers and kind of put her to bed forever."

The four astronauts of NASA SpaceX Craw 8: Alexander Grebenkin, Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps arrive at Kennedy Space Center for their launch next week to the International Space Station Craig Bailey/FLORIDA kTODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

"Two more flights, and our shuttle program was done. Most of us were hoping that there would be an overlap — not a big gap. But we did have a gap. And when we came down here to watch Discovery be ported away from here, Kennedy Space Center was very quiet. It was so empty," Barratt told the media Sunday afternoon.

But Barratt and other NASA officials said now-vibrant KSC "has come back with a vengeance" amid Cape Canaveral's unprecedented launch cadence and aerospace activity. Following suit, Crew-8's post-midnight mission is scheduled for 12:04 a.m. Friday from pad 39A as the Cape's 13th orbital launch of the year.

After stage separation, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster will target landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — triggering sonic booms in Brevard County. Targeted docking time at the ISS is about 7 a.m. Saturday.

The four astronauts of NASA SpaceX Craw 8: Alexander Grebenkin, Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps arrive at Kennedy Space Center for their launch next week to the International Space Station Craig Bailey/FLORIDA kTODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 is comprised of NASA astronauts Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and mission specialist Jeanette Epps. They are joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, a mission specialist.

Crew-8 addressed more than 30 photographers and reporters Sunday after flying aboard a white-and-blue NASA Gulfstream Aerospace G-V jet from Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to the KSC Launch and Landing Facility.

All three are flying their first missions, save Barratt. He has logged 212 days in space, flying aboard a Soyuz spacecraft during Expedition 19 in 2009 and STS-133 in 2011.

Crew-8 marks NASA's eighth astronaut-crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the ISS. The quartet will fly aboard SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour capsule, which previously flew Demo Mission-2, Crew-2, Crew-6, and Axiom Mission 1. That April 2022 Ax-1 mission was the first commercial astronaut mission to visit the orbiting outpost.

Dana Hutcherson, NASA Commercial Crew Program deputy program manager, dubbed Endeavour "our fleet leader."

"It will be the first time we're flying a capsule for the fifth time. And we're super excited about that," Hutcherson said.

"The crew will stay on the space station for about six months, performing critical research and science experiments that will not only benefit us here on Earth, but we'll look to use that effort to explore beyond low-Earth orbit," she said.

SpaceX teams mate the Crew-8 Dragon to its Falcon 9 rocket in the hangar at pad 39A in Florida pic.twitter.com/TVqEtnEXha — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 25, 2024

Dominick joined NASA's 2017 astronaut candidate class. During the past seven years, he said, "it's been absolutely incredible to watch spaceflight explode here at the Cape" with so many new rockets.

"Who would have thought five or six years ago that the competition for launch, or the constraint to launch, would be a launch pad, right? We delayed our launch a few days because there's stiff competition to get out there to 39A," Dominick told reporters.

"It's not a rocket constraint. It's a pad constraint," he said.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts excited for Friday late-night launch