SpaceX launch today: Everything to know about the Telkomsat launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day!

SpaceX is targeting a window from 3:11 p.m. EST to 5:44 p.m. to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show.

The Falcon 9 will deploy the Telkomsat HTS 113BT satellite into low-Earth orbit after ascending in an easterly trajectory from the Cape.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting about 90 minutes before the launch window opens.

