SpaceX rocket launch on Memorial Day 2024: Where to get a good view of liftoff in Brevard

Got plans for the long holiday weekend?

If you're hanging out on the beaches, parks or rivers in the Space Coast of Florida, you're probably already having fun.

Add watching a rocket launch as another fun thing to do this weekend. Potentially, you'll have a chance to see a SpaceX Falcon 9 lift off on Monday, May 27, or Memorial Day 2024.

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, rocket launches from the Space Coast are typically visible in the sky. Below is a calendar for upcoming rocket launches and suggestions on where to watch them. If there are changes to the launch, this story will be updated.

Is there a rocket launch today in Florida? Rocket launch calendar for Florida missions

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission.

When's the next rocket launch near Cape Canaveral, Florida? Memorial Day, Monday, May 27: SpaceX Starlink

A National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational advisory indicates another 4½-hour launch window will open Monday morning for a SpaceX Starlink mission.

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a payload of Starlink internet satellites.

Launch: 7:30 a.m. until 12:01 p.m. EDT Monday, May 27, or Memorial Day 2024

Trajectory: Southeast

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: Drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean

Live coverage: If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Where to watch SpaceX or NASA rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, or Kennedy Space Center

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best view to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are farther south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to Launch Pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

Jetty Park Beach and Pier , 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

Playalinda Beach , 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park , 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

Space View Park , 8 Broad St., Titusville

Sand Point Park , 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

Rotary Riverfront Park , 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

Riverfront Park at Cocoa Village, 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa (just before State Road 520 Causeway)

Cocoa Village, near the parks and shops or near the docks

Various parks on Merritt Island

Rotary Park , 1899 S. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island

Kiwanis Park on Kiwanis Island Park Road on Merritt Island

Port Canaveral, with ships from Disney Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean at port

Alan Shepard Park , 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Cocoa Beach Pier , 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

Lori Wilson Park , 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

Sidney Fischer Park , 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Downtown Cocoa Beach , along Minutemen Causeway

Tables Beach , 197 SR A1A, Satellite Beach

The Tides on SR A1A in Satellite Beach

Various parks, including the Pelican Beach Clubhouse, in Satellite Beach

Indialantic boardwalk at Melbourne Causeway and SR A1A

Paradise Beach Park , aka Howard Futch Park, 2301 SR A1A, Melbourne (this is a beachside park)

Sebastian Inlet Park , 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

Ambersands Beach Park , 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

South Beach Park , 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

