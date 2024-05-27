SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket this morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida

SpaceX is planning a 7:30 a.m. EDT Memorial Day Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Launch Complex 40. Traveling in a southeast trajectory, the Falcon 9 rocket will deliver the next batch of 23 Starlink satellites to orbit.

After eight and a half minutes into the flight, the Falcon 9 booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. No local sonic booms are expected.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, weather conditions for the launch window are predicted to be 90-95% favorable.

Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX plans Memorial Day Starlink launch from Florida