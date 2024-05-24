SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites Thursday as constellation passes 3 million users

This week, Starlink officials announced their high-speed internet constellation is now connecting more than 3 million people, with the Republic of Fiji's 300-plus islands marking the network's 99th country, territory or service market.

Thursday night, another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch added 23 more satellites to that ever-expanding constellation, notching the second of back-to-back Starlink night launches from the Cape.

The Falcon 9 vaulted from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 10:45 p.m. EDT — four hours later than initially scheduled — and displayed a multicolored exhaust plume to Space Coast rocket spectators.

Cape Canaveral: Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule in Florida

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron had forecast 95% odds of "go for launch" weather. And prior to liftoff, no cloud cover of note showed up on the National Weather Service radar loop from the Melbourne Orlando International Airport station.

Thursday's mission marked the 13th flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, SpaceX reported.

The booster previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20 and six Starlink missions.

Thursday night's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket resembled a star in the sky, rising over the ocean as viewed beyond the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier

Following stage separation, the booster landed on the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean roughly 8 minutes, 15 seconds after liftoff.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites as network passes 3 million users