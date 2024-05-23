SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day for a pre-sunset rocket liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the second in back-to-back launches.

SpaceX is targeting a 4½-hour window Thursday from 6:45 p.m. until 11:16 p.m. EDT to send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40, a Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. And meteorological conditions should be ideal: The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecasts 95% odds of "go for launch" weather.

No Central Florida sonic booms should occur during this Starlink 6-63 mission. After soaring skyward along a southeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea nearly 8½ minutes after liftoff.

