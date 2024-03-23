SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day — following a Friday night scrub!

SpaceX is now targeting 7:29 p.m. EDT for its second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Backup opportunities are available during a four-hour window lasting until 11:29 p.m.

This Starlink 6-42 launch attempt comes on the heels of Friday night's postponement, which was announced hours before liftoff amid a dreary weather forecast. The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket.

No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

