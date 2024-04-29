SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at Cape Canaveral: Best places to watch late-night liftoff

This year, officials expect Florida's Space Coast — home of NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — to break the 2023 annual record of 72 orbital rocket launches, with SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 accounting for most of the missions.

As of April 29, a total of 32 rockets have lifted off from here, and officials have projected the 2024 total could reach an unprecedented 111 launches — led by SpaceX. The company's Starlink internet-satellite constellation missions comprise the bulk of the launch total.

But there have been some standout launches already and more on the way: United Launch Alliance's final launch of its Delta IV Heavy rocket earlier this month was one for the history books. On May 6, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will fly aboard a Boeing Starliner spacecraft and a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station.

Day or night, watching a rocket launch on the beach is so Florida. And we’re especially lucky to see them on the Space Coast. Our neighbors to the North and South of us can get a spectacular view of a rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral, too. Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, of course.

Below are suggestions on where and how to watch a rocket launch from Titusville to Melbourne Beach and what to know about this week’s SpaceX Starlink launch.

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month. FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission.

Is there a rocket launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida? Wednesday, May 1: SpaceX Starlink 6-55

A National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates SpaceX is targeting Wednesday night for its next Starlink mission:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch window: 9:43 p.m. to 2:14 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 1

Location: Launch Complex 40

Trajectory: Southeast

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Is there a rocket launch coming up in Florida? Monday, May 6: NASA’s Boeing Starliner crewed flight test

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner crew ship approaches the International Space Station on the company's Orbital Flight Test-2 mission before automatically docking to the Harmony module's forward port.

Mission: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will fly aboard a Boeing Starliner spacecraft and a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station.

Launch: 10:34 p.m. EDT Monday, May 6

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best view to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are farther south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to Launch Pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

Jetty Park Beach and Pier , 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

Playalinda Beach , 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park , 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

Space View Park , 8 Broad St., Titusville

Sand Point Park , 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

Rotary Riverfront Park , 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

Alan Shepard Park , 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Cocoa Beach Pier , 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

Lori Wilson Park , 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

Sidney Fischer Park , 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Sebastian Inlet Park , 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

Ambersands Beach Park , 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

South Beach Park , 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

