Sights and Sounds from the Final Day of the International Auto Show in Manhattan

Thousands attended the final day of the International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan Sunday. Check these images and video from the show.

With the Empire State Building as a backdrop, people ride in a Jeep Rubicon at the Camp Jeep experience during the final day of the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan April 7, 2024. The show included displays from the world's automakers as well as interactive opportunities, including driving simulators and ride along experiences in different types of automobiles

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: 2024 International Auto Show in Manhattan